 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

U.K. Sales Charts

[Sep 11, 2017, 10:19 am ET] - Post a Comment

GFK Chart-Track reports on their latest charts tracking game sales in the U.K. Word is: "‘Destiny 2’ sweeps in to No1, becoming the biggest launch of the year so far. Released on Wednesday 6th September, almost 3 years after the original, Activision Blizzard and Bungie’s online-only shooter pushes ‘Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’ (-49%) off top spot, down one place to No2." Here's the PC top 30 as well as the all platforms chart. The 10 bestselling PC games for last week are the same as the previous week, but in a slightly different order:

LW TW Title Developer Label Publisher
2 - 1 THE SIMS 4 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
1 - 2 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2017 SPORTS INTERACTIVE SEGA SEGA
3 ˄ 3 OVERWATCH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
4 ˄ 4 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 GIANTS SOFTWARE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
7 ˄ 5 PLANET COASTER FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS SOLD OUT SALES & MARKETING SOLD OUT SALES & MARKETING
10 ˄ 6 GRAND THEFT AUTO V ROCKSTAR NORTH ROCKSTAR TAKE 2
6 ˄ 7 THE SIMS 4 CITY LIVING THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
5 ˅ 8 OVERWATCH: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
9 ˅ 9 THE SIMS 4 BUNDLE PACK 9 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
8 ˄ 10 X-PLANE 11 LAMINAR RESEARCH AEROSOFT AEROSOFT

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Star Citizen 3.0 "Akin to Early Access"
On Windows 10 Game Stuttering
First Emotion Processing Unit Launches
Steam Top 10
U.K. Sales Charts
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Combat Trailer
Absolver Patched
Sunday Crowdfunding Roundup 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.