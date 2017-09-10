 
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Combat Trailer

[Sep 10, 2017, 11:02 am ET] - 3 Comments

This spotlight trailer from Larian Studios offers a look at combat in Divinity: Original Sin 2, their RPG sequel that's currently in the early access phase on Steam (thanks VG247). The clip runs for about three minutes, uses actual gameplay footage, and features a fun tongue-in-cheek narration. Word is: "So just how creative can you get with Combat in Divinity: Original Sin 2? Watch and learn, apprentice. Watch and learn."

