Divinity: Original Sin 2 Combat Trailer

This spotlight trailer from Larian Studios offers a look at combat in Divinity: Original Sin 2, their RPG sequel that's currently in the early access phase on Steam (thanks VG247). The clip runs for about three minutes, uses actual gameplay footage, and features a fun tongue-in-cheek narration. Word is: "So just how creative can you get with Combat in Divinity: Original Sin 2? Watch and learn, apprentice. Watch and learn."
