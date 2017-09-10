Absolver Patched

Below are the patch notes for update 1.05 that is rolling out now. There will be another next week (1.06) that will include some new goodies. Thanks for all your support, you can join the discussion in the official forums. Please note that we are continuing work on online stability and server availability for players around the world.



Patch 1.05 / September 8, 2017

Various improvements to server connection and matchmaking

Added double save to avoid complete progression loss if a save get corrupted

Bug fixes when joining a school

Fixed bug where Achievements wouldn’t be unlocked on Steam and PS4.

Beat an AI to unlock your due achievements, there could be a small delay before the achievement pops :)

Cross-region invitations added

Fixed Boss progression not being updated (For now, this fix only works for bosses, we’re still working on fixing the Marked Ones progression issue. We apologize about this issue and are still investigating.

Improved overall stability)