 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Absolver Patched

[Sep 10, 2017, 11:02 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Absolver Steam forums have details on a new version 1.05 patch that's now available for the recently released multiplayer combat game (thanks MP1ST). This is from a couple of days ago, and the post indicates we can also expect a version 1.06 patch this week. Here's word:

Below are the patch notes for update 1.05 that is rolling out now. There will be another next week (1.06) that will include some new goodies. Thanks for all your support, you can join the discussion in the official forums. Please note that we are continuing work on online stability and server availability for players around the world.

Patch 1.05 / September 8, 2017

  • Various improvements to server connection and matchmaking
  • Added double save to avoid complete progression loss if a save get corrupted
  • Bug fixes when joining a school
  • Fixed bug where Achievements wouldn’t be unlocked on Steam and PS4.
  • Beat an AI to unlock your due achievements, there could be a small delay before the achievement pops :)
  • Cross-region invitations added
  • Fixed Boss progression not being updated (For now, this fix only works for bosses, we’re still working on fixing the Marked Ones progression issue. We apologize about this issue and are still investigating.
    Improved overall stability)

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Combat Trailer
Absolver Patched
Sunday Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Assassin's Creed Community Documentary
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.