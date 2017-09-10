 
Out of the Blue

[Sep 10, 2017, 11:01 am ET] - 3 Comments

I'm excited to watch some football today. There is a bit of a complication, as there is a birthday party for our friends the twins, who I've mentioned and shown off in the past. The good news is that it turns out the party begins about now (so we need to get a move on), so there will be time for couch potatoing later. The 11:00 am call for guests seemed a little unusual, at first, but it makes a lot of sense for a pair of four-year-olds.

Links: Thanks Ant and RedEye9..
Play: Mutant Fighting Arena.
Stories: Flamingos In The Men's Room: How Zoos And Aquariums Handle Hurricanes.
Using A Robotic Hand, She Wants To Throw Out The First Pitch For All 30 MLB Teams.
How This Man Brought the 1967 Gyro-X Self-Balancing Two-Wheeler Back to Life.
Science: Gregory Berns Knows What Your Dog Is Thinking (It’s Sweet). Thanks j.c.f.
How to steer a spacecraft into Saturn. Turn left at Jupiter. If you hit Uranus, you've passed it
Media: EAT THE ICE CREAM.
Microburst destroys 5 trees. NSFW.
Weatherman Breaks Wind.

