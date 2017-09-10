Out of the Blue

|
I'm excited to watch some football today. There is a bit of a complication, as there is a birthday party for our friends the twins, who I've mentioned and shown off in the past. The good news is that it turns out the party begins about now (so we need to get a move on), so there will be time for couch potatoing later. The 11:00 am call for guests seemed a little unusual, at first, but it makes a lot of sense for a pair of four-year-olds.
