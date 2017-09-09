Assassin's Creed Community Documentary

In the decade since the launch of the first Assassin’s Creed, there have been thousands of tales about how the series has changed people’s lives. “Into the Creed” is a documentary that endeavors to represent stories like this, stories that we see almost every day. This film delves into the lives of individuals who have been transformed by the games, and it’s our way of celebrating the 10th anniversary of Assassin’s Creed with the people who are its heartbeat: the community.



The community around Assassin’s Creed has come together from different walks of life because of their shared passion for the exciting adventures, intriguing stories, and immersive historical settings that the series brings to life. They don’t just share their mutual love for the series; they also encourage each other’s creativity and inspire each other to express themselves. It’s a nurturing, inventive community that has blossomed to become a vital part of the world of Assassin’s Creed.



10 years ago, no one expected the success of Assassin’s Creed to reach this scale. Sebastien Puel was one of the pioneers who worked on the series’ earliest games before becoming Executive Producer for Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Black Flag, and others. “We never expected AC to be such a success,” Puel says. “We were passionate about history, but not sure it could have a mainstream wide appeal. I remember of the programmers referring to a cool game feature and saying, ‘With this one, we will sell one million copies!’ We are well past 100 million today.”



Jean Guesdon, the Creative Director for Assassin’s Creed Origins, started out as a project coordinator for the first game. “We could feel that AC was ‘special’. Internally, like externally, there was a kind of ‘aura’ around the game,” he recalls. “Something that was screaming, ‘I’m not a normal videogame. I’m special.’ Of course, nobody could have predicted that, 10 years later, our universe would have become what it is now, but the feeling that we were creating something that was huge (even if not fully understood) was definitely there.”



The achievements that came from the creativity and hard work of developers became a catalyst for change in the lives of people all over the world. There are employees of Ubisoft who started out as fans, people who survived life-threatening illnesses with Assassin’s Creed helping them get through the pain, and countless strong bonds forged as a result of shared passion for Assassin’s Creed. Because of the love shown by these incredible people, these video games became more than just games.



The history of Assassin’s Creed is full of inspiring stories that beg to be told. One documentary is not enough to chronicle them all, so we hope you will share your story with us. You can add your voice to the community by uploading a video, writing a post in your social media channel, or expressing yourself in any creative form. Make sure you join the conversation by using the hashtag #assassinscreed.



On behalf of the Assassin’s Creed teams from all over the world throughout the entire life of the series, we want to thank the amazing community who has lived these past 10 years with us. Here is our tribute to you.