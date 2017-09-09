Assassin's Creed Community Documentary

UbiBlog offers a new video titled
"Into the Creed" with a 20-minute look at the Assassin's Creed
community. This
series has attracted many devoted fans over the past 10 years, and the clip is a
celebration of this love-fest. It comes along with this lengthy explanation:
In
the decade since the launch of the first Assassin’s Creed, there have been
thousands of tales about how the series has changed people’s lives. “Into the
Creed” is a documentary that endeavors to represent stories like this, stories
that we see almost every day. This film delves into the lives of individuals who
have been transformed by the games, and it’s our way of celebrating the 10th
anniversary of Assassin’s Creed with the people who are its heartbeat: the
community.
The community around Assassin’s Creed has come together from different walks of
life because of their shared passion for the exciting adventures, intriguing
stories, and immersive historical settings that the series brings to life. They
don’t just share their mutual love for the series; they also encourage each
other’s creativity and inspire each other to express themselves. It’s a
nurturing, inventive community that has blossomed to become a vital part of the
world of Assassin’s Creed.
10 years ago, no one expected the success of Assassin’s Creed to reach this
scale. Sebastien Puel was one of the pioneers who worked on the series’ earliest
games before becoming Executive Producer for Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Black
Flag, and others. “We never expected AC to be such a success,” Puel says. “We
were passionate about history, but not sure it could have a mainstream wide
appeal. I remember of the programmers referring to a cool game feature and
saying, ‘With this one, we will sell one million copies!’ We are well past 100
million today.”
Jean Guesdon, the Creative Director for Assassin’s Creed Origins, started out as
a project coordinator for the first game. “We could feel that AC was ‘special’.
Internally, like externally, there was a kind of ‘aura’ around the game,” he
recalls. “Something that was screaming, ‘I’m not a normal videogame. I’m
special.’ Of course, nobody could have predicted that, 10 years later, our
universe would have become what it is now, but the feeling that we were creating
something that was huge (even if not fully understood) was definitely there.”
The achievements that came from the creativity and hard work of developers
became a catalyst for change in the lives of people all over the world. There
are employees of Ubisoft who started out as fans, people who survived
life-threatening illnesses with Assassin’s Creed helping them get through the
pain, and countless strong bonds forged as a result of shared passion for
Assassin’s Creed. Because of the love shown by these incredible people, these
video games became more than just games.
The history of Assassin’s Creed is full of inspiring stories that beg to be
told. One documentary is not enough to chronicle them all, so we hope you will
share your story with us. You can add your voice to the community by uploading a
video, writing a post in your social media channel, or expressing yourself in
any creative form. Make sure you join the conversation by using the hashtag #assassinscreed.
On behalf of the Assassin’s Creed teams from all over the world throughout
the entire life of the series, we want to thank the amazing community who has
lived these past 10 years with us. Here is our tribute to you.