Out of the Blue

[Sep 09, 2017, 1:01 pm ET] - 6 Comments

We had a pretty exciting day yesterday as we got a large portion of our possessions out of the house and into temporary storage in anticipation of our eventual move. There's still a bit more packing and staging to be done, but this represents a quantum leap in our progress which has brought the light at the end of the tunnel into view. Whew!

R.I.P.: RIP Jerry Pournelle, the first author to write a novel on a computer.

Stored Links:
Play: Zombie Derby.
Story: Stranger Gives Last Generator to Tearful Woman Trying to Keep Sick Relative's Oxygen Tank Running When Irma Hits.
Science: As Irma approaches nuclear plants in Florida, lessons from Andrew resonate.
Media: Why Hurricane Categories Make a Difference. Thanks JDreyer.
Hey!
Phil Mickelson takes golf advice from young fan.

