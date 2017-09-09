Out of the Blue

|
We had a pretty exciting day yesterday as we got a large portion of our possessions out of the house and into temporary storage in anticipation of our eventual move. There's still a bit more packing and staging to be done, but this represents a quantum leap in our progress which has brought the light at the end of the tunnel into view. Whew!
R.I.P.: RIP Jerry Pournelle, the first author to write a novel on a computer.
