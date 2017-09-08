Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris Expansion Revealed

|
A new listing in the Microsoft Store reveals the first expansion for Destiny 2, Bungie's first-person shooter sequel that's now available for consoles and coming to Windows next month. The add-on is called Curse of Osiris, and though this is yet to be officially announced, a tweet from Eric Osborne (thanks Polygon) confirms it's legit, saying, "Curse of Osiris is not a leak. It's real! :)" Here's the description from the listing, which does not carry a release date:
