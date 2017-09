Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris Expansion Revealed

Destiny 2 Expansion I: Curse of Osiris continues your Guardian’s journey with all-new story missions and adventures set in a new destination, Mercury. Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student - Ikora Rey.



Features: Explore Mercury and its mysterious "Infinite Forest"

New story missions and adventures

New themed weapons, armor, and gear to earn

New cooperative activities

New competitive multiplayer arenas

And more...

A new listing in the Microsoft Store reveals the first expansion for, Bungie's first-person shooter sequel that's now available for consoles and coming to Windows next month. The add-on is called, and though this is yet to be officially announced, a tweet from Eric Osborne (thanks Polygon ) confirms it's legit, saying, "Curse of Osiris is not a leak. It's real! :)" Here's the description from the listing, which does not carry a release date: