 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris Expansion Revealed

[Sep 08, 2017, 7:19 pm ET] - 5 Comments

A new listing in the Microsoft Store reveals the first expansion for Destiny 2, Bungie's first-person shooter sequel that's now available for consoles and coming to Windows next month. The add-on is called Curse of Osiris, and though this is yet to be officially announced, a tweet from Eric Osborne (thanks Polygon) confirms it's legit, saying, "Curse of Osiris is not a leak. It's real! :)" Here's the description from the listing, which does not carry a release date:

Destiny 2 Expansion I: Curse of Osiris continues your Guardian’s journey with all-new story missions and adventures set in a new destination, Mercury. Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student - Ikora Rey.

Features:

  • Explore Mercury and its mysterious "Infinite Forest"
  • New story missions and adventures
  • New themed weapons, armor, and gear to earn
  • New cooperative activities
  • New competitive multiplayer arenas
  • And more...

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris Expansion Revealed
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Passes 1M CCUs
Ancestors Becomes Ancestors Legacy
Auto Age: Standoff This Month
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Beat The Game Released
Accel World VS Sword Art Online Deluxe Edition Next Week
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.