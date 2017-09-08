Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris Expansion Revealed

Destiny 2 Expansion I: Curse of Osiris continues your Guardian’s journey with all-new story missions and adventures set in a new destination, Mercury. Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student - Ikora Rey.



Features:

Explore Mercury and its mysterious "Infinite Forest"

New story missions and adventures

New themed weapons, armor, and gear to earn

New cooperative activities

New competitive multiplayer arenas

And more...