 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Passes 1M CCUs

[Sep 08, 2017, 7:19 pm ET] - 4 Comments

The Steam: Game and Player Statistics page shows another milestone for PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the runaway hit battle royale game (thanks Eurogamer). The list shows the game hit a peak concurrent player count of 1,028,540 today. Just last month PUBG recorded the second-highest CCU count in Steam history, so this just adds to that mark. It remains to be seen if it can unseat Dota 2 for the all time CCU record, which Steam Charts says was 1,291,328 players playing the MOBA at once in March 2016.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris Expansion Revealed
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Passes 1M CCUs
Ancestors Becomes Ancestors Legacy
Auto Age: Standoff This Month
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Beat The Game Released
Accel World VS Sword Art Online Deluxe Edition Next Week
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.