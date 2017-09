PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Passes 1M CCUs

The Steam: Game and Player Statistics page shows another milestone for, the runaway hit battle royale game (thanks Eurogamer ). The list shows the game hit a peak concurrent player count of 1,028,540 today. Just last month PUBG recorded the second-highest CCU count in Steam history, so this just adds to that mark. It remains to be seen if it can unseat Dota 2 for the all time CCU record, which Steam Charts says was 1,291,328 players playing the MOBA at once in March 2016.