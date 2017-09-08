Ancestors Becomes Ancestors Legacy

Watch a single-player mission, in which you’ll experience the stealthy side of Ancestors Legacy and learn basic combat rules. Take a peek at its complex mechanics and don’t underestimate the importance of sneaking about. Care for your squad to become invincible. Choose your opponents wisely, and remember – some units will be ineffective against others. Use diversions and lure your enemies to take them out with style.



Ancestors Legacy, with its 4 different nations, offers many different ways of achieving tactical dominance and overall superiority on the battlefield. The Vikings from the Norse Kingdoms are more mobile than other units with their light infantry and cavalry.



Vikings play the role of aggressors in the game, so they don’t have permanent buildings that may be considered a “base”. Their tactics are based on an ambush–attack–retreat formula, and it works frightfully well for them. They do have some simple settlements, though, and it’s worth noting that they are based on military camps from the 10th – 11th century. The tribe as such is based on Vikings who lived in the area of modern-day Norway, Sweden, and Denmark in the period between the 9th and 11th century.