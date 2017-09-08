Into the Black

|
R.I.P.: Don Williams, Country's 'Gentle Giant,' Dead at 78.
R.I.P.: Troy Gentry From Montgomery Gentry Killed in Helicopter Crash.
R.I.P.: Greg Escalante, co-founder of Juxtapoz magazine, RIP.
