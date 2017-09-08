Beat The Game Released

|
Beat The Game is now available on Steam, offering a "Dali-esque" adventure game for Windows, macOS, and Linux that relies heavily on audio cues. This post notes that development spanned "3 Years of hard work , 1 Award, 5 Award nominations, 2 dead video card, 2 worn out Wacom pen nibs." Word on the game is: "Beat The Game combines beautiful, handcrafted characters and environments with classic 3D point and click adventuring, also adding an intuitive music making mechanic. Inspired as much by twentieth century surrealists, Dali and Ernst, as modern European techno, Beat The Game is a charming adventure game with a heart made of music." Here's the launch trailer and here are more details:
