Beat The Game Released

[Sep 08, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - Post a Comment

Beat The Game is now available on Steam, offering a "Dali-esque" adventure game for Windows, macOS, and Linux that relies heavily on audio cues. This post notes that development spanned "3 Years of hard work , 1 Award, 5 Award nominations, 2 dead video card, 2 worn out Wacom pen nibs." Word on the game is: "Beat The Game combines beautiful, handcrafted characters and environments with classic 3D point and click adventuring, also adding an intuitive music making mechanic. Inspired as much by twentieth century surrealists, Dali and Ernst, as modern European techno, Beat The Game is a charming adventure game with a heart made of music." Here's the launch trailer and here are more details:

With a background in beautifully crafted film animation, Worm Animation takes players on a journey with Mistik, the hero of Beat The Game, to uncover the mysterious, abstract universe he finds himself in after a motorbike crash. Mistik, though, is no ordinary hero - he’s a music producer. With the help of his trusty recorder, Mistik must collect the samples scattered around Beat The Game’s beautiful, dream-like environments in order to create the ultimate track. Esteemed house and techno producer, Marc Houle, is scoring the soundtrack, ensuring the player is always capable of crafting their very own club thumper.

>From discarded drum sticks to the clang of a stone on metal, Beat The Game’s environments are littered with an array of sounds and colourful characters. As you explore a hazy, surreal world, discovering interesting sounds, you gradually build up a library of samples. Crack open your sequencer and the audio of the game comes to life, allowing you to use your samples in any combination you like from mellow, dusty rollers to upbeat, acid house.

Beat The Game isn’t a race. You’re not competing with anyone. Nobody’s chasing you. There’s no one to kill. Take your time. Explore the environment. Mix your sounds, try different combinations and enjoy your own soundtrack. It’s not a game to beat, it’s a journey. A journey into music.

Beat The Game Released
