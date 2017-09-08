 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Accel World VS Sword Art Online Deluxe Edition Next Week

[Sep 08, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - Post a Comment

BANDAI NAMCO (who else?) announce Accel World VS Sword Art Online Deluxe Edition is coming to PCs via Steam on September 12th, offering PC gamers a chance to play this anime action/RPG crossover. The game's PS4, PSV launch trailer offers a look at the game, and the announcement has a few details:

Accel World VS Sword Art Online Deluxe Edition includes the original game that offers an action RPG crossover experience spanning across two of Reki Kawahara’s original series; SWORD ART ONLINE and ACCEL WORLD, and additional DLC including the ‘Castaway from Another World,’ which enables players access to additional playable characters, new weapons, and an Infinite Dungeon with new bosses to conquer. Players can play over 40 playable characters, team up in PvP and PvE mode to take on quests or challenge one another online.

  • Accel World VS Sword Art Online Deluxe Edition includes the following items:
  • Accel World VS Sword Art Online software
  • Castaway from Another World DLC content including:
    • New Playable Characters: Alice, Eugeo and Oberon.
    • Access to Infinite Dungeon: A new randomly generated infinite dungeon with a boss on each floor, including new bosses — Diabolos and Panopticon.
    • New Character Appearances: Personna Vabel, Graphite Edge and Heathcliff
    • New PVP quest
    • New Additional Weapons

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Beat The Game Released
Accel World VS Sword Art Online Deluxe Edition Next Week
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Arma 3 Laws of War Released
Get The Walking Dead: Season 1 Free
Get Monaco for Free
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Free Weekend
New AMD Drivers
Magic: The Gathering Arena Announced
eSports Life Announced 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.