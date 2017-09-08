 
Out of the Blue

[Sep 08, 2017, 10:11 am ET] - 24 Comments

CBS Plans "L.A. Confidential" TV Series is an interesting headline. I loved that movie as well as the book. I probably wouldn't have liked the movie nearly as much if I'd read the novel first, however, as the book is an epic that spans more than a decade, while the movie concentrated it down into a far shorter span. This leaves a television series an opening to do better service to the source material, depending how they approach things, though the broadcast networks generally don't plan long arcs nearly as well as cable outlets do. We shall see. Until then this has been Blue, off the record, on the QT, and very hush-hush.

Hushed Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Return Man 3: The Season.
Resume Run.
Stories: Mexico Earthquake, Strongest in a Century, Kills Dozens.
For parts of Florida, Hurricane Irma offers a worst-case scenario.
Science: The MasSpec pen can detect cancer in seconds rather than weeks.
Democracy By Sneeze- When Wild Dogs Must Decide, They Vote With Their Noses. Thanks RedEye9.
Images: New Photo: Vikander As Lara In "Tomb Raider."
Media: This guy almost gets killed by bulls at least four times, but gets away.
HeroStorm Ep 27 "Varian Parry'n" storyboard video (what ep ideas first looks like).
Woman slips handcuffs steals police cruiser. Thanks Boing Boing
Follow-up: Martin Shkreli should have $5 million bail revoked for harassing Hillary Clinton, others, prosecutors say.

