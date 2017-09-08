Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
CBS Plans "L.A. Confidential" TV Series is an interesting headline. I loved that movie as well as the book. I probably wouldn't have liked the movie nearly as much if I'd read the novel first, however, as the book is an epic that spans more than a decade, while the movie concentrated it down into a far shorter span. This leaves a television series an opening to do better service to the source material, depending how they approach things, though the broadcast networks generally don't plan long arcs nearly as well as cable outlets do. We shall see. Until then this has been Blue, off the record, on the QT, and very hush-hush.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 8 September 2017, 14:06.
Chatbear Announcements.