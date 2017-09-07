 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Arma 3 Laws of War Released

[Sep 07, 2017, 8:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A Steam Community Announcement reveals the release of Laws of War, the newest DLC for Arma 3, Bohemia Interactive's military shooter. This includes a new video developer diary discussing the project. The description of the clip covers the news well:

Arma 3 Laws of War DLC introduces a story-driven mini-campaign ("Remnants of War"), a new faction called IDAP (humanitarian aid organization), Van (multiple variants with over 20 liveries), Utility & Demining Drone (multiple variants), APERS Mine Dispenser, clothing and gear, time trial challenges, and more. The package is supported by a free Arma 3 platform update, which highlights include: refined cluster strikes, the simulation of Unexploded Ordnance, the ability to drop (custom) leaflets from the sky, two new Showcase scenarios, decorative objects such as emergency and medical supplies, shelter tents and furniture, and extra Steam Achievements.

Half of Bohemia Interactive's net revenue from direct sales (not as part of bundles) of the Arma 3 Laws of War DLC in 2017 will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The total amount raised will be announced on http://www.bistudio.com in 2018.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Arma 3 Laws of War Released
Get The Walking Dead: Season 1 Free
Get Monaco for Free
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Free Weekend
New AMD Drivers
Magic: The Gathering Arena Announced
eSports Life Announced
Tyranny Opens Bastard's Wound
Raiders Of The Broken Planet Open Beta Next Week
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Character Creation
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc. 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.