Arma 3 Laws of War Released

Arma 3 Laws of War DLC introduces a story-driven mini-campaign ("Remnants of War"), a new faction called IDAP (humanitarian aid organization), Van (multiple variants with over 20 liveries), Utility & Demining Drone (multiple variants), APERS Mine Dispenser, clothing and gear, time trial challenges, and more. The package is supported by a free Arma 3 platform update, which highlights include: refined cluster strikes, the simulation of Unexploded Ordnance, the ability to drop (custom) leaflets from the sky, two new Showcase scenarios, decorative objects such as emergency and medical supplies, shelter tents and furniture, and extra Steam Achievements.

Half of Bohemia Interactive's net revenue from direct sales (not as part of bundles) of the Arma 3 Laws of War DLC in 2017 will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The total amount raised will be announced on http://www.bistudio.com in 2018.