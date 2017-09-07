Get The Walking Dead: Season 1 Free

 
[Sep 07, 2017, 8:40 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Humble Mumble announces that to celebrate the kick off of The Humble Store end of summer sale, they are giving away The Walking Dead: Season 1 for free. Telltale's episodic adventure will be yours to keep, but you must act before the offer expires after 48 hours. The game runs through Steam, so that's required as well. Here's a description:

The Walking Dead is a five-part game series set in the same universe as Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series. Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated by the undead. With corpses returning to life and survivors stopping at nothing to maintain their own safety, protecting an orphaned girl named Clementine may offer him redemption in a world gone to hell.

