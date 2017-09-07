 
Get Monaco for Free

[Sep 07, 2017, 8:40 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces that Monaco is free for anyone who adds it to their Steam library before 1:00 pm EDT tomorrow. The offer is temporary, but if you act in time, the game is yours to keep permanently. This is to celebrate preorders beginning for Tooth and Tail, which carries a 10% discount for Monaco owners, so there's a chance to double dip here. Word is:

Add Monaco to your account for FREE*! Once you add the game it will remain in your account permanently, so don't miss out on this great opportunity.

Additionally, check out Pocketwatch's upcoming title, Tooth and Tail, currently in pre-purchase. All Monaco owners receive 10% off now through launch on September 12th!

*Free period ends September 8th at 10AM Pacific.

