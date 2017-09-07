 
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Free Weekend

[Sep 07, 2017, 8:40 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Steam News announces a free weekend and sale are underway for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition:

Play The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for FREE starting now through Sunday at 1PM Pacific Time. You can also pickup The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition at 50% off the regular price!*

If you already have Steam installed, click here to install or play The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition. If you don't have Steam, you can download it here.

*Offer ends Monday at 10AM Pacific Time

