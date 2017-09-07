New AMD Drivers

AMD Support
now offers new version 17.9.1 Crimson ReLive Edition reference
drivers for AMD graphics cards (thanks
Hypothermia
). Here's a list of what these do and do not fix:
Radeon
Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.9.1 Highlights
Fixed Issues
- After resuming from sleep and playing back video
content the system may become unresponsive on Radeon RX Vega series graphics
products.
- Radeon ReLive Toolbar and Instant Replay features
may experience issues or fail to work when playing Guild Wars 2™.
- Mouse stuttering may be observed on some Radeon RX
graphics products when Radeon WattMan is open and running in the background
or other third party GPU information polling apps are running in the
background.
- Radeon Software Installer may shrink or appear
very small when installing on some 4K HDTVs.
- Radeon Settings may sometimes experience a hang or
crash when viewing the Display tab.
- Moonlight Blade™ may fail to launch on some Radeon
Graphics Core Next series products.
- Titanfall™ 2 may experience a hang or crash on
some Radeon GCN1.0 series graphics products.
- Random corruption may appear in Microsoft desktop
productivity applications.
Known Issues
- On a limited number of systems Radeon Software may
display an erroneous "1603 Error" after installing Radeon Software. This
error will not affect your Radeon Software installation.
- Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be
restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon
WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.
- Overwatch™ may experience a random or intermittent
hang on some system configurations.
- GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11
applications.
- Secondary displays may show corruption or green
screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content
playing.
- Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot
be applied.