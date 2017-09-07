Magic: The Gathering Arena Announced

Wizards of the Coast announces Magic: The Gathering Arena
, an upcoming
digital game based on the Magic: The Gathering strategy card game series. This
was revealed during a livestream today that can still be replayed on the
Magic Twitch channel
. The
Magic: The Gathering Arena
website
is online, and is currently accepting signups for closed beta
testing. Here's word:
Magic: The Gathering Arena is the first game
developed in-house by Wizards of the Coast's new Digital Games Studio. The
studio is creating a Magic experience with the full rules and ongoing content
support for new card sets, just like the revered tabletop game. The game is
designed and built for digital gamers without compromising Magic's core
gameplay. Every element of the game design is focused on an engaging and dynamic
experience, true to authentic Magic, to provide players and viewers fast-paced,
exciting, and easy-to-follow matches.
"We assembled some of the best game designers in the industry who are working to
build a digital platform as flexible and expansive as Magic itself. But to make
sure we really get it right, we need input from the Magic community, so fans
should sign up for the Closed Beta and share your feedback with us," said Chris
Cocks, president of Wizards of the Coast.
"We want to create the deepest, richest digital card game on the market, and for
it to be as much fun to watch as it is to play," said Jeffrey Steefel, vice
president of digital game development.
Beginning later this year, testers will focus on the first iteration of casual
Constructed play, with cards from the Ixalan release. More features and formats
will be added as testing develops.
"The future of Magic is about making sure we stay true to our awesome community
of strategy game players," said Elaine Chase, vice president of global brand
strategy and marketing for Magic. "It's making sure that they can carry that
amazing Magic experience wherever they go, not only in their Friday Night Magic
life, but their everyday life. As the very first game under the Magic Digital
Next initiative to improve and expand digital Magic, MTG Arena is an important
step toward that future."