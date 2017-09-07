 
eSports Life Announced

[Sep 07, 2017, 8:40 pm ET] - Post a Comment

U-Play Online announces eSports Life, a pro-gamer sim coming to Windows and macOS from the folks who brought us Youtubers Life, the influencer sim. The game's Steam listing is live, saying to expect the game this fall. Here's word:

In eSports Life you take on the role of an amateur video games enthusiast with the objective of becoming an eSports star. The game will include different gaming genres such as FPS and MOBA, and many more surprises we will reveal soon. Develop your skills and train hard to turn yourself in a magnate of the eSports industry.

