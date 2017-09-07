Tyranny Opens Bastard's Wound

Paradox Interactive, a publisher of games full of hidden secrets, today released a major expansion for Tyranny, the award-winning role-playing game (RPG) developed by Obsidian Entertainment. This new expansion, Tyranny: Bastard’s Wound, is available today on Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs for $14.99. Players who add Bastard’s Wound to their game will discover an all-new in-game region with new quests to solve, new secrets to uncover, and new ways to deliver the Fatebinder’s unique brand of justice.



Tyranny, an original RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, takes place in a world conquered by Kyros the Overlord – and the player, as one of Kyros’ Fatebinders, must enforce the new laws of the land as they see fit. This expansion adds a new region, the titular Bastard's Wound, a hidden corner of the Tiers where the castoffs and refugees of Kyros' conquest struggle to survive. Players will find new lands to explore and challenges to complete, along with new random events, new powerful artifacts, and new companion quests featuring Verse, Barik, and Lantry.



A free update has also arrived today for all players of Tyranny, featuring new voice acting and expanded story content including expanded conversations, missives, and a new cinematic finale. Tyranny can now be experienced like never before, with even more momentous decisions and world-shaping choices awaiting both veterans and newcomers.



For more information on Tyranny, please visit https://www.paradoxplaza.com/tyranny