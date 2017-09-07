Tyranny Opens Bastard's Wound

Publisher Paradox and developer Obsidian announce the release of Bastard's
Wound, the new expansion for Tyranny, Obsidian's role-playing game. The
release trailer
celebrates the news, and here are the details on the expansion, and the
accompanying free update for the base game:
Paradox Interactive, a
publisher of games full of hidden secrets, today released a major expansion for
Tyranny, the award-winning role-playing game (RPG) developed by Obsidian
Entertainment. This new expansion, Tyranny: Bastard’s Wound, is available today
on Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs for $14.99. Players who add Bastard’s Wound to
their game will discover an all-new in-game region with new quests to solve, new
secrets to uncover, and new ways to deliver the Fatebinder’s unique brand of
justice.
Tyranny, an original RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, takes place in a world
conquered by Kyros the Overlord – and the player, as one of Kyros’ Fatebinders,
must enforce the new laws of the land as they see fit. This expansion adds a new
region, the titular Bastard's Wound, a hidden corner of the Tiers where the
castoffs and refugees of Kyros' conquest struggle to survive. Players will find
new lands to explore and challenges to complete, along with new random events,
new powerful artifacts, and new companion quests featuring Verse, Barik, and
Lantry.
A free update has also arrived today for all players of Tyranny, featuring new
voice acting and expanded story content including expanded conversations,
missives, and a new cinematic finale. Tyranny can now be experienced like never
before, with even more momentous decisions and world-shaping choices awaiting
both veterans and newcomers.