Raiders Of The Broken Planet Open Beta Next Week

MercurySteam have just announced that their upcoming third-person
shooter-brawler, Raiders of the Broken Planet, will go into open beta for two
days, before launching on September 22nd on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The open beta
will take place next week, on September 15th and 16th, allowing players on Xbox
One, PlayStation 4 and PC to download the game and play two missions - First
Round and Hanging by a Thread.
First Round is a tutorial mission focusing on Harec, the leader of the
Raiders, and acts as the intro mission for the game. It is the only mission
playable only in single-player. Hanging by a Thread is a daring mission for the
Raiders as they infiltrate an enemy airship to rescue the unhinged warrior of
legend - Lycus Dion - in an attempt to recruit him to the team. Like every other
mission in Raiders of the Broken Planet, it can be played in single or
multiplayer, including the innovative 4 v 1 Antagonist mod. These two missions
form the Prologue which will be be free to download at launch. Prologue will be
accompanied by the first campaign - Alien Myths, which can be purchased for
€9.99/$9.99/£9.99.
To accompany the news, MercurySteam have also released the second in a series
of #DevShouts - Character Focus videos. These will give players top tips from
the dev team on all the best tactics they use for the different characters
available to them in Raiders of the Broken Planet. This video, focusing on the
legendary mercenary Lycus Dion, is available now.