South Park: The Fractured But Whole Character Creation

UbiBlog has a new article about getting started in South Park: The Fractured But Whole, their upcoming RPG sequel. This covers creating your character, picking a superhero class, choosing your side in the game's underlying conflict, and more of the early moments of gameplay. They don't discuss the ability to select a difficultly level, which Eurogamer notes actually makes your skin darker the higher you set it. They are unsure whether this bit of social commentary is intended as a joke or an actual gameplay element, but GamesRadar+ reports that it is indeed a joke. Here's a new Choose Your Side trailer that's part of the post, and here's how it kicks off:
