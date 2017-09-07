South Park: The Fractured But Whole Character Creation

By the end of South Park: The Stick of Truth, the New Kid (known to some simply as “Douchebag”) became a hero and a king, the most powerful character in the town-spanning fantasy game concocted by the kids of South Park. But everyone knows the best heroic journeys start from nothing, so South Park: The Fractured But Whole busts you back down to nobody status when Cartman abruptly changes the game from fantasy to superheroes. We’ve played through the first few hours of the game, and we spent them getting caught up in a civil war between superhero factions, punching out dangerous sixth-graders, and building our follower count on social media by taking selfies with as many people as possible (which is more challenging than it sounds).