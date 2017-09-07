 
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Character Creation

[Sep 07, 2017, 8:39 pm ET] - 3 Comments

UbiBlog has a new article about getting started in South Park: The Fractured But Whole, their upcoming RPG sequel. This covers creating your character, picking a superhero class, choosing your side in the game's underlying conflict, and more of the early moments of gameplay. They don't discuss the ability to select a difficultly level, which Eurogamer notes actually makes your skin darker the higher you set it. They are unsure whether this bit of social commentary is intended as a joke or an actual gameplay element, but GamesRadar+ reports that it is indeed a joke. Here's a new Choose Your Side trailer that's part of the post, and here's how it kicks off:

By the end of South Park: The Stick of Truth, the New Kid (known to some simply as “Douchebag”) became a hero and a king, the most powerful character in the town-spanning fantasy game concocted by the kids of South Park. But everyone knows the best heroic journeys start from nothing, so South Park: The Fractured But Whole busts you back down to nobody status when Cartman abruptly changes the game from fantasy to superheroes. We’ve played through the first few hours of the game, and we spent them getting caught up in a civil war between superhero factions, punching out dangerous sixth-graders, and building our follower count on social media by taking selfies with as many people as possible (which is more challenging than it sounds).

