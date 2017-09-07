 
L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files Announced

[Sep 07, 2017, 10:02 am ET] - 9 Comments

Rockstar Games announces L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, a virtual reality take on L.A. Noire, their game that put the players in the gumshoes of a detective working in Los Angeles in the 1940s. This will come to consoles along with the HTC Vive on November 14th, and there are further details on the PC version on the GeForce website. Here's a bit of the announcement:

Today, we're proud to announce new versions of the blockbuster detective thriller L.A. Noire, are scheduled to release on November 14, 2017 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Alongside these three new console versions, we're taking our first steps into virtual reality with L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, featuring seven select cases from the original game rebuilt specifically for a virtual reality experience on the HTC VIVE.

Set against the seedy and violent underbelly of 1940’s Los Angeles, L.A. Noire is the story of decorated veteran and newly minted detective Cole Phelps as he investigates an escalating series of cases inspired by real-world crimes. Each successfully solved case brings Phelps greater success, but also brings him closer to the dark criminal heart of post-war L.A.

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files for HTC Vive delivers seven of the original engrossing, self-contained cases from L.A. Noire rebuilt specifically for virtual reality, blending breathtaking action with true detective work to deliver an unprecedented interactive experience.

