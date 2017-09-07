 
LawBreakers Roadmap

[Sep 07, 2017, 10:02 am ET] - 8 Comments

The LawBreakers website now has a Q4 2017 Content Roadmap outlining plans for the recently launched multiplayer shooter from Boss Key Studios (thanks DSOGaming via NEOgaf). They say this "is not a fire and forget title," saying it is "a game we crafted to run for years," and support that contention with plans to improve the new player experience and the game, add a new map this month, add a new skirmish mode, launch a competitive Boss League, and add a new Blitzball arena. There's more, too, as they say they will launch a new class and another new map by the end of the year. They also address the fact that the game has not sold very well, saying they share players concerns about low concurrent player counts, and outlining what they plan to do about them:

The big question everyone is asking is about CCU… we are all acutely aware of this and realize that it is an issue that not only impacts gameplay, but community morale. Depending on your region, we’ve seen how it takes some people longer than others to find a match, and we’re working around the clock to improve this by optimizing the game, adding lots of new content and onboarding to increase the number of players.

When we made LawBreakers, we did so with a long lifecycle in mind. We have planned and designed new features to bring new players into the action every month also to challenge and excite LawBreakers players. This dual pronged approach is actually a design philosophy that we will implement every post-launch update: make the game better for those who already have it, and to make the game more exciting and appealing for those who don’t.

In game terms, we believe this philosophy will bear more players short and long term, which should drive CCU increases with each improvement.

For example, the “Onboarding Experience” changes may seem like it’s designed only for new players… but we also wanted to create better tools for all players to improve in the game. If you want to try a new class, or if you want to understand how to better play against a class, we think these tools will help everyone.

Namsan is another great example of this philosophy at work… and one reason we’re really happy with our “Post Purchase, Maps, Modes, and Classes are Free” approach. We are really proud of the design and the lore of the new Namsan map; it’s made to fit in with the Zero-G world… but with a slight twist to expand the combat. We think that anyone who owns the game will have a great time playing it, and we’re hoping it excites some of the players who stopped playing for a bit, bringing us back to higher CCUs.

It’s also why we’re coupling the Skirmishes with this map update. We will always work to make sure the game offers tons of way to play. Adding different ways to play the game outside Quick Match with unique modes should help. LawBreakers was created as a high mobility, high reward game, but we know that sometimes you need a break between super intense matches. With this in mind, we are crafting unique modes that lets both rookie and veteran player experience the game in new ways.

