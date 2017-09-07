Duke Nukem Joins Wild Buster: Heroes of Titan

|
InselGames announces Duke Nukem will be part of Wild Buster: Heroes of Titan, a sci-fi MMORPG announced last year. The game is in the midst of an Indiegogo campaign which offers alpha access, and word is to expect this to launch next month on Steam as an early access title. There's no indication if the compensation for Duke rights holder Gearbox is financial, or just goodwill, but it doesn't seem promotional, as Duke Nukem is the more high-profile title in this mix. "As a small publisher, having the opportunity to work with the Gearbox brand is a big honor," says Patrick Streppel, CEO of Insel Games. "With Duke’s well-established reputation of being the unorthodox underdog hero and defender of humanity, he fits perfectly in the gritty but tongue-in-cheek sci-fi universe of Wild Buster, and we are happy that Gearbox immediately saw that fit. Duke also marks the first step of our plans to add other iconic characters to the game." You can follow this project through the Wild Buster website. Here's a quick description of the game:
