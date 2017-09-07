Duke Nukem Joins Wild Buster: Heroes of Titan

Wild Buster: Heroes of Titan is a gritty Sci-Fi MMORPG with Hack’n’Slash combat and MOBA-style skill and character systems. By joining either the human Guardians or the mutant Abandon factions, players choose from more than a dozen heroes, each with different skills to allow for unique play styles to master PvE (solo or coop) and PvP. While featuring fast-paced action, Wild Buster: Heroes of Titan has a full set of MMO-Features and is free of Pay-to-Win elements!