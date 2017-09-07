HYPERNOVA: Escape from Hadea Released

Steam now offers HYPERNOVA: Escape from Hadea, a real-time strategy game
described as "a charming open-world single-player RTS loaded with quirky
characters, beautiful planetary design and a healthy dollop of humor."
This video attempts to
convey all those qualities of the game, which currently carries a 10% launch
discount. "After a successful open beta phase we are thrilled to finally bring
Hypernova to Steam," says Simon Sukljan, CEO of developer ActaLogic. "It’s a
game with a lot of colour and personality, and we think players will really
enjoy this unique blend of real time strategy, resource management and tower
defence genres." Here's more:
An alien planetary system called Hadea is
in danger as its huge star – Naidira – is becoming increasingly unstable.
Realising that it’s only a matter of time before an apocalyptic hypernova
explosion destroys their entire planet, the Scynthians devise a plan to escape
their planet and rebuild their civilization elsewhere in the galaxy. However,
the technology to build an interstellar teleportation device that could allow
them to escape is powered by materials which have been depleted as a result of
their population’s expansion on Hadea. The only place where they can gather more
of these elements is on Hadea’s moon, Haya, an inhospitable world with a
corrosive atmosphere, inhabited by violent creatures. In a desperate, last-ditch
effort to save their race, the Scynthians send an expedition to Haya to find a
way to power the escape technology and save their culture.
In Hypernova players take on a role of a Scynthian leader with a goal to gather
enough resources to power up an interstellar teleportation device the ‘Stellar
Bridge’ and escape the doom of Naidira’s explosion. The action takes place on
Haya, where players need to build settlements and grow the population while
gathering minerals necessary to develop Scythian technology. In order to survive
the attacks from nasty creatures that roam around the unforgiving Hayan
landscape, players will need to set up a tower defence system. Players can find
ancient relics scattered around the moon, that will grant them achievements and
in-game resources. Online leaderboards will allow players to compete for the
ultimate Scynthian leader position!