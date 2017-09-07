HYPERNOVA: Escape from Hadea Released

An alien planetary system called Hadea is in danger as its huge star – Naidira – is becoming increasingly unstable. Realising that it’s only a matter of time before an apocalyptic hypernova explosion destroys their entire planet, the Scynthians devise a plan to escape their planet and rebuild their civilization elsewhere in the galaxy. However, the technology to build an interstellar teleportation device that could allow them to escape is powered by materials which have been depleted as a result of their population’s expansion on Hadea. The only place where they can gather more of these elements is on Hadea’s moon, Haya, an inhospitable world with a corrosive atmosphere, inhabited by violent creatures. In a desperate, last-ditch effort to save their race, the Scynthians send an expedition to Haya to find a way to power the escape technology and save their culture.



In Hypernova players take on a role of a Scynthian leader with a goal to gather enough resources to power up an interstellar teleportation device the ‘Stellar Bridge’ and escape the doom of Naidira’s explosion. The action takes place on Haya, where players need to build settlements and grow the population while gathering minerals necessary to develop Scythian technology. In order to survive the attacks from nasty creatures that roam around the unforgiving Hayan landscape, players will need to set up a tower defence system. Players can find ancient relics scattered around the moon, that will grant them achievements and in-game resources. Online leaderboards will allow players to compete for the ultimate Scynthian leader position!