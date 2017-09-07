 
Out of the Blue

[Sep 07, 2017, 10:01 am ET] - 7 Comments

Yup, tackle football kicks off tonight, as the Chiefs take on the champion Pats in the opener, which is a great game on paper. You can still get in on the ground floor of our free annual football pools if you want to battle for bragging rights. The password is "bn" for the pick-em league, and "bn2" for the spread league. Time for Hank Williams, Jr., Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Hank Williams, Jr.(?) to start singing.

Kickoff Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Heroic Battle.
Lost Beacons.
Story: Uno is finally getting a colorblind-friendly edition.
Science: Hurricane Irma: A Practically Impossible Storm.
There are now three hurricanes to worry about in the Atlantic.
Tap water from around the world contains tiny bits of plastic, survey finds.
Media: Freeman's Mind 2: Episode 4. Thanks RedEye9.
KFC’s New Employee Training Game Is A Sick VR Nightmare. Thanks C W.
Virtual Reality Slide. Pants recommended. Just sayin'.
The Funnies: Bark!

Out of the Blue
Animal Farm Game Announced
PUBG: 10 Million Down, 90 Million to Go
TransRoad: USA Trailer
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Adding Australian Forces
Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake DLC Released 		  

 




