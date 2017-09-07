Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Yup, tackle football kicks off tonight, as the Chiefs take on the champion Pats in the opener, which is a great game on paper. You can still get in on the ground floor of our free annual football pools if you want to battle for bragging rights. The password is "bn" for the pick-em league, and "bn2" for the spread league. Time for
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 7 September 2017, 13:15.
Chatbear Announcements.