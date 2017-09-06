Animal Farm Game Announced

The Animal Farm game will be an adventure-tycoon, placing the player in the Manor Farm as one of the animals just before the revolution, and will follow their journey through the ups and downs of Animalism. The gameplay will combine story choices and the running of the farm into a consistent narrative, giving players a chance to experience the consequences of their decisions first hand.



When George Orwell’s seminal novel Animal Farm was first published in 1945, it was seen as a critique of Soviet Russia. But as an allegory of absolute power and totalitarian authority, both a needle-sharp satire and a terrible warning, it has proved to have timeless and universal significance. ‘Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely’, one of the many lessons in Animal Farm, is as relevant today as it was at the end of the Second World War. Orwell posed the reader many questions about power and the corrosive misuse of language. This is a chance to plant the players at the heart of these questions, luring them towards utopia or dictatorship.



Fully authorised by the estate of George Orwell, Animal Farm is created by an independent team formed specifically to deliver Orwell’s vision in an interactive format. The multi award-winning team includes Imre Jele (founder of Bossa Studios), Andy Payne (founder of Just Flight and AppyNation and ex Mastertronic), Georg Backer (A Brave Plan, Fable series), Jessica Curry (Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, Dear Esther), Kate Saxon (Mafia III, Alien: Isolation, Witcher 3) and other exceptional creative and technical talent.