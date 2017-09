PUBG: 10 Million Down, 90 Million to Go

Our sales curves are just going up. They're not slowing down. I'm still waiting for that plateau, and it's just not happening yet. When you ask about growth on PC, I just look at League of Legends. 100 million active users a month, I think, something stupid like that? If we play our cards right, maybe we can get to that level of users.

There's an interview with Brendan Greene on GamesIndustry.biz talking with the ever-more-famous PLAYERUNKNOWN fromabout the success of the battle royale game. Something they touch on is the news highlighted in a separate post that the game has now sold more that 10 million units. While that's a rousing success by any standard, Brendan sees (or at least hopes for) the possibility of entering the rarified air of League of Legends, Riot's hyper-successful MOBA. He says: