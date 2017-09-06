 
PUBG: 10 Million Down, 90 Million to Go

[Sep 06, 2017, 5:56 pm ET] - 6 Comments

There's an interview with Brendan Greene on GamesIndustry.biz talking with the ever-more-famous PLAYERUNKNOWN from PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS about the success of the battle royale game. Something they touch on is the news highlighted in a separate post that the game has now sold more that 10 million units. While that's a rousing success by any standard, Brendan sees (or at least hopes for) the possibility of entering the rarified air of League of Legends, Riot's hyper-successful MOBA. He says:

Our sales curves are just going up. They're not slowing down. I'm still waiting for that plateau, and it's just not happening yet. When you ask about growth on PC, I just look at League of Legends. 100 million active users a month, I think, something stupid like that? If we play our cards right, maybe we can get to that level of users.

