Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Adding Australian Forces

Featuring new maps, new weapons, and a whole new fighting force, the Australian update is the first major content drop for Rising Storm 2: Vietnam since the game debuted in May of this year.



The Australians were a major player on the anti-Communist side of the war for 10 years, between 1962 and 1972, along with supporting elements from New Zealand. They will be fully represented in this free update, with new uniforms, unique customization options and specially recorded voice-over.



Check out the new work in progress teaser trailer here: https://youtu.be/daspXeyMu9E



This update* for Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is chock full of new content including:

New Weapons Currently Planned: F1 SMG Owens SMG L1A1 L2A1g Browning Hi-Power

3 New Maps (One of which has rain)

New Commander Ability – Canberra bomber strike

New Chopper – Bushranger (Huey gunship)

* The current update scope as of Sept 2017