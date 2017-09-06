Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Adding Australian Forces

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new trailer from Rising Storm 2: Vietnam shows off an "Australian Update" that will bring new content to the military shooter sequel. This was unveiled at PAX West, and you can see that reveal at around the five hour mark in this stream recording, which runs close to 12 hours (it may be easier just to watch the new video). Here's word on how this adds Australian forces to the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 7 September 2017, 03:30.
Chatbear Announcements.