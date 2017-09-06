 
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Adding Australian Forces

[Sep 06, 2017, 5:56 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from Rising Storm 2: Vietnam shows off an "Australian Update" that will bring new content to the military shooter sequel. This was unveiled at PAX West, and you can see that reveal at around the five hour mark in this stream recording, which runs close to 12 hours (it may be easier just to watch the new video). Here's word on how this adds Australian forces to the game:

Featuring new maps, new weapons, and a whole new fighting force, the Australian update is the first major content drop for Rising Storm 2: Vietnam since the game debuted in May of this year.

The Australians were a major player on the anti-Communist side of the war for 10 years, between 1962 and 1972, along with supporting elements from New Zealand. They will be fully represented in this free update, with new uniforms, unique customization options and specially recorded voice-over.

Check out the new work in progress teaser trailer here: https://youtu.be/daspXeyMu9E

This update* for Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is chock full of new content including:

  • New Weapons Currently Planned:
    • F1 SMG
    • Owens SMG
    • L1A1
    • L2A1g
    • Browning Hi-Power
  • 3 New Maps (One of which has rain)
  • New Commander Ability – Canberra bomber strike
  • New Chopper – Bushranger (Huey gunship)

* The current update scope as of Sept 2017

