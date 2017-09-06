Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn This Month

Paradox Interactive announces September 21st is the release date for
Synthetic Dawn, a new story pack for Stellaris, the sci-fi 4X
strategy game. A new
trailer celebrates the news, and the announcement includes some new details:
Paradox Interactive, a publisher and developer of games that challenge
your hivemind, today announced that “Synthetic Dawn,” a new Story Pack for
Stellaris, will be available on September 21, 2017. Synthetic Dawn, a pack which
allows players to expand across the universe as a customized robotic
civilization, will release later this month on Windows, MacOS, and Linux PCs in
order to spread its message to as many potential computerized allies as
possible. Featuring Machine Empire gameplay and events, along with new music,
voice packs, portraits and more, Synthetic Dawn will retail for $9.99.
To prepare humanity for proper subjugation under the unstoppable machine
intelligence, Paradox Development Studio has today released a new video
developer diary detailing the many features included in Synthetic Dawn. View it
here:
Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn provides an all-new way for players to establish their
empire across the stars: as an entire civilization of artificial beings.
Stellaris players will have the option to start the game as a Machine Empire, be
they relentless exterminators or overenthusiastic servitors. Players will face
unique challenges as they assert their digital dominance – and encounter
mysterious robotic Fallen Empires in the far reaches of space.