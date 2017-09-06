Get Mirage: Arcane Warfare Free Today

|
A Steam Community announcement announces that Mirage: Arcane Warfare will be available for free for 24 hours starting at 1:00 pm EDT today (thanks PC Invasion). Those who take advantage of this during the free period will have the multiplayer first-person shooter permanently added to their game libraries. This offer ends at 1:00 pm EDT Thursday, at which time the price will be permanently reduced to $9.99 USD (tl;dr: don't buy the game before this afternoon). The accompanying update from Torn Banner Studios frankly explains that this is because the game sold poorly, but they have faith in the project, and they are choosing an aggressive approach to getting more players involved. Here's word:
