Get Mirage: Arcane Warfare Free Today

Mirage launch sales were poor. That sucked, and we know it. Our company's doing fine, and we'll be able to continue to make awesome games in the future.



More than anything, we're disappointed for the players who stuck by us and did buy Mirage - but who have struggled to find people to play against. We just want people to play the game we spent years making.



We have faith that Mirage can find a larger audience still, so we’re being aggressive about getting it into people’s hands.



We think Mirage is a great game, but don’t take our word for it - we encourage you to check out press reviews before you commit to trying or buying:



http://www.metacritic.com/game/pc/mirage-arcane-warfare/critic-reviews



Since launch, we’ve added new maps, new character abilities, new features like bots, more class customization options - and we have set various patches live to continue to improve performance and player experience.



Give it a shot while it’s free! We hope to see you on the battlefield soon.