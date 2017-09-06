 
Get Mirage: Arcane Warfare Free Today

[Sep 06, 2017, 09:35 am ET] - 6 Comments

A Steam Community announcement announces that Mirage: Arcane Warfare will be available for free for 24 hours starting at 1:00 pm EDT today (thanks PC Invasion). Those who take advantage of this during the free period will have the multiplayer first-person shooter permanently added to their game libraries. This offer ends at 1:00 pm EDT Thursday, at which time the price will be permanently reduced to $9.99 USD (tl;dr: don't buy the game before this afternoon). The accompanying update from Torn Banner Studios frankly explains that this is because the game sold poorly, but they have faith in the project, and they are choosing an aggressive approach to getting more players involved. Here's word:

Mirage launch sales were poor. That sucked, and we know it. Our company's doing fine, and we'll be able to continue to make awesome games in the future.

More than anything, we're disappointed for the players who stuck by us and did buy Mirage - but who have struggled to find people to play against. We just want people to play the game we spent years making.

We have faith that Mirage can find a larger audience still, so we’re being aggressive about getting it into people’s hands.

We think Mirage is a great game, but don’t take our word for it - we encourage you to check out press reviews before you commit to trying or buying:

http://www.metacritic.com/game/pc/mirage-arcane-warfare/critic-reviews

Since launch, we’ve added new maps, new character abilities, new features like bots, more class customization options - and we have set various patches live to continue to improve performance and player experience.

Give it a shot while it’s free! We hope to see you on the battlefield soon.

