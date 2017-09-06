 
SteamWorld Dig Free on Origin

[Sep 06, 2017, 09:35 am ET] - 1 Comment

SteamWorld Dig is the latest title added to the Origin On the House program that periodically offers free games through EA's Origin service. The game's Origin page has details to help you figure out if you are going to dig this mining adventure:

SteamWorld Dig is a platform mining adventure with strong Metroidvanian influences. Take the role of Rusty, a lone mining steambot, as he arrives at an old mining town in great need. Dig your way through the old earth, gaining riches while uncovering the ancient threat that lurks below...

Key Features:

  • A rich world of steam-driven robots, inspired by Steampunk and Western themes.
  • Explore an underground world full of secrets, treasure and terrors.
  • Uncover the remnants of human civilization, a degenerate race of dynamite-wielding troglodytes.
  • Randomized worlds with emergent gameplay.

