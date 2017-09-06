 
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition & DLC This Year

[Sep 06, 2017, 09:35 am ET]

CapCom Unity announces plans for Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition, saying this will bundle the survival/horror sequel with all its DLC when it is released on December 12th. This will come with a new DLC called End of Zoe as well as a pack called Not a Hero that's free for all owners of the base game. Here's an announcement trailer and here are some details:

The family is waiting for you in Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition, coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC! Gold Edition includes the Resident Evil 7 biohazard game, both previously released “Banned Footage” add-on content packs, plus the third add-on pack, “End of Zoe.” All three add-on packs are also available to purchase separately for owners of the standard game. In addition, owners of any version of Resident Evil 7 biohazard can download the free “Not a Hero” DLC content. Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition, “End of Zoe,” and “Not a Hero” will all be available on December 12th.

In “End of Zoe,” players will find out more about the fate of Jack and Marguerite’s daughter in the aftermath of the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard. The free “Not a Hero” DLC features Chris Redfield as he chases down an elusive foe. Read on for more info and new screenshots!

Available as a free download for all owners of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, “Not a Hero” explores events directly after Ethan Winters’ fight to escape from the twisted Baker family in Resident Evil 7 biohazard and offers a different take on survival horror. Join Resident Evil mainstay Chris Redfield as he battles his way through the horrors that lurk underneath the Baker’s mansion, fully prepared with new weapons and equipment designed to counter bio organic threats and navigate the maze-like caverns beneath the Baker mansion. Encounters with deadly foes lurk around every corner – including a new type of enemy.

Available as part of Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition, Resident Evil 7 biohazard Deluxe Edition, the Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass, or as a separate purchase, “End of Zoe” takes place after the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard and “Not a Hero,” and explores the fate of the Baker’s daughter.

For now, we have a screenshot for you to get an idea of what to expect in the swamplands of Louisiana:

In addition, both “End of Zoe” and “Not a Hero” will support PSVR to heighten the immersion and tension of Resident Evil 7 biohazard.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition, “End of Zoe,” and “Not a Hero” will be available beginning December 12th! Welcome to the family.

