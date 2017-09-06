Out of the Blue

 
[Sep 06, 2017, 09:35 am ET]

Hats off the New York Mets management and ownership for their outside-the-box thinking. The team has relentlessly striving to become terrible again following their shocking World Series run a couple of years ago, and now they are ready to make a final push to the basement by cutting payroll in 2018. They were dangerously close to the top third of the league this year, but it seems more austere times are coming. That seems fitting, after all, New York is the number one media market in the U.S. If we don't get Mets games on local TV after our upcoming move to Pennsylvania, I don't even think I'm going to care.

