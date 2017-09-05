 
Kel'Thuzad Comes to Heroes of the Storm

[Sep 05, 2017, 8:58 pm ET] - 1 Comment

These patch notes announce the release of the latest update for Heroes of the Storm, updating Blizzard's MOBA with a new event, balance changes, and the latest hero to come to the Nexus. This post has more on the addition of Kel'Thuzad of Warcraft fame. It also includes this previously released video with a good Kel'Thuzad summary:

The Lich Lord of The Plaguelands, Commander of The Dread Necropolis, Master of the Cold Dark, Founder of the Cult of The Damned, Former Member of the Council of Six, Creator of the Abominations, Betrayer of Humanity, Summoner of Archimonde, and Majordomo to The Lich King has finally made his way to the Nexus… Get all the necessary information and gameplay tips on our newest Assassin Hero, Kel’Thuzad, Archlich of Naxxramas, in this spotlight video!

