Kel'Thuzad Comes to Heroes of the Storm

The Lich Lord of The Plaguelands, Commander of The Dread Necropolis, Master of the Cold Dark, Founder of the Cult of The Damned, Former Member of the Council of Six, Creator of the Abominations, Betrayer of Humanity, Summoner of Archimonde, and Majordomo to The Lich King has finally made his way to the Nexus… Get all the necessary information and gameplay tips on our newest Assassin Hero, Kel’Thuzad, Archlich of Naxxramas, in this spotlight video!