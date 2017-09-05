 
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid Launch

[Sep 05, 2017, 8:58 pm ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog announces the Operation Blood Orchid expansion is now available, offering free content and new operators for Rainbow Six Siege. Here's word:

Starting today, September 5, Operation Blood Orchid is bringing new Operators, a new map, and a ton of game updates to Rainbow Six Siege. The Theme Park map is now free for all players, as are the extensive updates which range from technical upgrades and visual improvements to weapon and gadget tweaks, as well as operator changes. Blood Orchid is the biggest update to Siege, and you can read through the extensive and detailed list of changes on the official Rainbow 6 website.

As you can see from the video above, the three new Operators—Ying, Lesion, and Ela—are bringing powerful new gadgets into the fray, so be sure to watch them in action and heed our starter tips. The new Operators and their signature weapon skins will be available for season pass holders on September 5 for no extra cost. All other players can plan to unlock them using Renown or R6 Credits starting on September 12.

