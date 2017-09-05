 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Blood Bowl 2 - Official Expansion Released

[Sep 05, 2017, 8:58 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the release of Blood Bowl 2 - Official Expansion, the creatively named official expansion for Blood Bowl 2 that adds new content to the Windows and macOS fantasy-themed sports game. The pack and the rest of the series is currently on sale for 10% off, and here are the details on what to expect:

Extend your Blood Bowl®2 gaming experience with the Blood Bowl®2: Official Expansion.

The Blood Bowl®2: Official Expansion features 8 new races: Halflings, Ogres, Goblins, Vampires, Amazon, Elven Union, Underworld Denizens, as well as a new race to the Blood Bowl world, the Kislev Circus and their ferocious Tame Bears! These races bring with them their unique Star Players and a new Khemri stadium, located at the base of their imposing pyramids.

Experience new game modes such as the new solo Eternal League, or the new Challenge mode. For the first time in the history of Blood Bowl, spice up your matches with teams made up from a combination of different races, or go wild and lead a team of All-Star Players!

A wealth of new features and options for multiplayer will expand the possibilities offered to communicate with other players, create, set up and customize your online leagues and competitions.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Kel'Thuzad Comes to Heroes of the Storm
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid Launch
Blood Bowl 2 - Official Expansion Released
The Witcher Anniversary Panel
Hanako: Honor & Blade Trailer
Hurl VR Next Week
Evening Patches
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Steel Division: Normandy 44 DLC This Month and Free Content Plans
Oriental Empires Launch Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.