The Witcher Anniversary Panel

This video shows the PAX West 2017 panel discussion of The Witcher's upcoming 10th anniversary. There's no real description, but this version of the clip (thanks Ant) has brief word: "Join Danny O'Dwyer and a host of CD Projekt developers are they celebrate the 10th Anniversary of The Witcher game series. Recorded live at PAX West 2017." That is the only brief thing about it, though, as the clip runs over two hours, so stock up on extra snacks before you sit down with this.
