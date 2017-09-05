Hanako: Honor & Blade Trailer

|
This video offers a developer introduction to Hanako: Honor & Blade, a swordfighting game set to come to Steam early access on October 9th. The game is described as a labor of love created in the author's spare time while working on AAA games as a day job. The game has elements that represent his late mom's fight with cancer, and he explains that in more detail, as well as discussing a bit about gameplay and graphics, but briefly, as the clip is only 69 seconds. You can find more on the Hanako: Honor & Blade website or find discussion in the game's discord chat.
