Hurl VR Next Week

Lithuanian indie developer Rusty Oak today released a new gameplay trailer for their Pinball-like puzzle game Hurl VR, set to launch on Steam for HTC Vive on 12th of September. The trailer showcases different platform properties and how each throw has to be carefully thought out in order to bounce the ball off all the platforms into the exit.



Hurl VR begins as a simple ball throwing simulation and quickly grows into a tactical puzzle game by putting the players’ own technique and reaction to the test as they progress through the levels. Players advance in the game by hitting multiple platforms with a ball in correct patterns to unlock and reach the gateway platform. Each of the platforms has its own unique properties from boosting the speed of the ball to teleporting it to another platform in a new angle. The game has 30 levels with new types of platforms and challenges added every few levels, utilizing a 360-degree environment.



The unique angle of Hurl VR lies in embracing the individual physical aspects of different players, something that is generally neglected in modern game development. A shorter player might find it extremely easy to complete a certain level that requires a low aimed tactical throw, whereas a taller player might find it more challenging to tackle the same level. These personal human traits make each player’s game experience entirely unique and at times even comical, thus Hurl VR stands out not only as an interactive puzzler but as a fun party game as well.