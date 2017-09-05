Hurl VR Next Week

A new gameplay video
from Hurl VR shows off more of developer Rusty Oak's upcoming virtual reality
game they call "pinball on steroids." The clip comes with word on the game,
saying to expect it on September 12th:
Lithuanian indie developer Rusty
Oak today released a new gameplay trailer for their Pinball-like puzzle game
Hurl VR, set to launch on Steam for HTC Vive on 12th of September. The trailer
showcases different platform properties and how each throw has to be carefully
thought out in order to bounce the ball off all the platforms into the exit.
Hurl VR begins as a simple ball throwing simulation and quickly grows into a
tactical puzzle game by putting the players’ own technique and reaction to the
test as they progress through the levels. Players advance in the game by hitting
multiple platforms with a ball in correct patterns to unlock and reach the
gateway platform. Each of the platforms has its own unique properties from
boosting the speed of the ball to teleporting it to another platform in a new
angle. The game has 30 levels with new types of platforms and challenges added
every few levels, utilizing a 360-degree environment.
The unique angle of Hurl VR lies in embracing the individual physical aspects of
different players, something that is generally neglected in modern game
development. A shorter player might find it extremely easy to complete a certain
level that requires a low aimed tactical throw, whereas a taller player might
find it more challenging to tackle the same level. These personal human traits
make each player’s game experience entirely unique and at times even comical,
thus Hurl VR stands out not only as an interactive puzzler but as a fun party
game as well.