Destiny 2 Microtransactions?

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
This tweet shows a GameStop flier that indicates the virtual currency called Silver that became part of Destiny is making its return in Destiny 2 (thanks reddit's namasuki). This looks legit, but is unconfirmed. If true, this indicates the game will feature microtransactions, which were added to the original game following its release, and gradually increased in scope over time. MP1ST helps our aging eyes with the small print:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 4 September 2017, 20:08.
Chatbear Announcements.