Destiny 2 Microtransactions?

[Sep 04, 2017, 1:41 pm ET] - 8 Comments

This tweet shows a GameStop flier that indicates the virtual currency called Silver that became part of Destiny is making its return in Destiny 2 (thanks reddit's namasuki). This looks legit, but is unconfirmed. If true, this indicates the game will feature microtransactions, which were added to the original game following its release, and gradually increased in scope over time. MP1ST helps our aging eyes with the small print:

Here are the prices, just in case that text is too small.

  • Destiny 2 Silver: 1000 (+100 Bonus) $9.99
  • Destiny 2 Silver: 2000 (+300 Bonus) $19.99

