American McGee's Alice 3 Pitch

[Sep 04, 2017, 1:41 pm ET] - 4 Comments

An update on American McGee's Blog discusses the possibility of a third game in his series based on Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. He's enlisting the support of the community, but rather than ask for money, he's just looking to show EA that there is an audience for the game he's tentatively calling Alice: Asylum. Here's word on this crowdnagging initiative:

Fresh off the success of “Out of the Woods” on Kickstarter American McGee will start work on a proposal for the next chapter in Alice’s adventures, tentatively titled “Alice: Asylum.” This proposal will include artwork, design outline, and financial/business model. When this proposal is finished (and assuming all the numbers and constraints make sense) it’ll be sent to EA. You can show your support for this effort by signing up to the mailing list below.

Let’s show EA how many people want a new Alice game!

Follow American on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook for updates on project development. Join the weekly live-streams on YouTube to give direct feedback and suggestions to American and the pre-production team!

