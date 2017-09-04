 
The Witcher Turning 10

[Sep 04, 2017, 1:41 pm ET] - 8 Comments

The Witcher will turn 10 next month, as CD Projekt's RPG was released on October 30, 2007 in the U.S., four days after its release in Europe. CD Projekt RED celebrates the news with this trailer with a look back at the series (thanks Hypothermia). Word is:

Time flies when you’re in great company. Join Geralt of Rivia as he reminisces about the 10 years it’s been since you’ve first joined him on his adventures in The Witcher series of games.

