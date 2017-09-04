Galactic Civilizations III Builder's Kit and Map Pack Free

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
GOG.com announces the Map Pack and Builder's Kit DLC for Galactic Civilizations III are now both free for all owners of the space strategy game. These are now free on Steam as well for those who bought the game there. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 4 September 2017, 20:09.
Chatbear Announcements.