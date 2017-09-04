 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Galactic Civilizations III Builder's Kit and Map Pack Free

[Sep 04, 2017, 1:41 pm ET] - Post a Comment

GOG.com announces the Map Pack and Builder's Kit DLC for Galactic Civilizations III are now both free for all owners of the space strategy game. These are now free on Steam as well for those who bought the game there. Here's word:

Build your own universe, then sail through it with the ship you designed.

Map Pack and the Builder's Kit, two arts-and-crafts DLC for Galactic Civilizations III are now free to download for all owners of the base game.

Start by getting things ship-shape: dig into the Builder's Kit and experiment with the dozens upon dozens of parts that will give your trusty ship the fin or cockpit you desire. Then launch it upon a custom made universe, created with the Map Pack, or use one of the 8 pre-made ones, designed to accommodate both small-scale and expansive conquests.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Destiny 2 Microtransactions?
American McGee's Alice 3 Pitch
The Witcher Turning 10
Galactic Civilizations III Builder's Kit and Map Pack Free
Reaching for Petals Released
All Star Fruit Racing Early Access
U.K. Sales Charts
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Labor Day Consolidation
Labor Day Mobilization
Labor Day Metaverse
Labor Day Tech Bits
Labor Day Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Ark Expansion Announced
Windows 10 Game Mode Update Next Month 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.