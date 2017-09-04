Galactic Civilizations III Builder's Kit and Map Pack Free

Build your own universe, then sail through it with the ship you designed.



Map Pack and the Builder's Kit, two arts-and-crafts DLC for Galactic Civilizations III are now free to download for all owners of the base game.



Start by getting things ship-shape: dig into the Builder's Kit and experiment with the dozens upon dozens of parts that will give your trusty ship the fin or cockpit you desire. Then launch it upon a custom made universe, created with the Map Pack, or use one of the 8 pre-made ones, designed to accommodate both small-scale and expansive conquests.