Reaching for Petals Released

Reaching For Petals is a poetic, story-driven adventure game, set in a beautiful but desolate world. It tells a story of love, loss, and ambition, in which you'll travel to the peak of the ever-reaching mountain to uncover the true nature of your mysterious and seemingly unguided journey. You'll revisit past memories, each telling the tale of a chapter of your life, slowly revealing the meaning of your travels.



A purely story-driven experience with light environmental interaction, Reaching for Petals combines dynamic music, breathtaking visuals, and interactive choices to tell an engaging and heartfelt story.



Christian Ledbetter, founder of Blue Entropy Studios, said: "We're delighted to finally show the world what we've been working on, and we're incredibly proud of what we've created."



He added: "We wanted to make a genuinely beautiful story-driven adventure, and I really believe we've achieved that - from the extraordinary Unreal 4-powered graphics, to Gustavo Coutinho's incredible soundtrack which dynamically shifts as you play, to Austyn Roney's writing and the incredible acting performance from Dave Pettitt."



Reaching For Petals is out now via Steam priced at $9.99, with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions to follow.