Reaching for Petals Released

Steam
now offers Reaching for Petals, a windows game with artsy goals, as it's
described as "a poetic adventure about love, loss, and ambition." You can get a
look at the Unreal Engine 4 game in
the official trailer
that calls the game environment "a desolated world full of mystery." Here's a
full description:
Reaching For Petals is a poetic, story-driven adventure
game, set in a beautiful but desolate world. It tells a story of love, loss, and
ambition, in which you'll travel to the peak of the ever-reaching mountain to
uncover the true nature of your mysterious and seemingly unguided journey.
You'll revisit past memories, each telling the tale of a chapter of your life,
slowly revealing the meaning of your travels.
A purely story-driven experience with light environmental interaction, Reaching
for Petals combines dynamic music, breathtaking visuals, and interactive choices
to tell an engaging and heartfelt story.
Christian Ledbetter, founder of Blue Entropy Studios, said: "We're delighted to
finally show the world what we've been working on, and we're incredibly proud of
what we've created."
He added: "We wanted to make a genuinely beautiful story-driven adventure, and I
really believe we've achieved that - from the extraordinary Unreal 4-powered
graphics, to Gustavo Coutinho's incredible soundtrack which dynamically shifts
as you play, to Austyn Roney's writing and the incredible acting performance
from Dave Pettitt."
Reaching For Petals is out now via Steam priced at $9.99, with Xbox One and
PlayStation 4 versions to follow.