All Star Fruit Racing Early Access

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Early access to All-Star Fruit Racing is now available on Steam. Apparently this is something we want, as word is "All-Star Fruit Racing is the kart racing game you’ve been waiting for" (so screw you Mario!). This post covers the game modes in early access, and here's a trailer along with bit of info:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 4 September 2017, 20:09.
Chatbear Announcements.