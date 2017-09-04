 
All Star Fruit Racing Early Access

[Sep 04, 2017, 1:41 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Early access to All-Star Fruit Racing is now available on Steam. Apparently this is something we want, as word is "All-Star Fruit Racing is the kart racing game you’ve been waiting for" (so screw you Mario!). This post covers the game modes in early access, and here's a trailer along with bit of info:

All-Star Fruit Racing - still fresh from wowing crowds at Gamescom in Cologne last month - throws players behind the wheel of a kart in the midst of a fruit fuelled fiesta, charging through scores of expertly crafted tracks with power-ups aplenty designed to cause magnificent mayhem.

Handing players the opportunity to fully customise the look and feel of their character so they can create icons in their own right, All-Star Fruit Racing also employs a unique power-up system adding a sense of strategy to the carnage on the track.

