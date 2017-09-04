|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Since it's Labor Day rather than Labour Day, GfK Chart-Track is out with their latest charts of videogame sales in the U.K. Football Manager 2017 remains number one on the PC top 30 chart for the week ending September 2nd. There are a few new entries on the all platforms top 40 chart for the same period, led by Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which debuts at number two. This page has a summary of all the activity, and here's the top 10 from the PC chart:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 4 September 2017, 20:08.
Chatbear Announcements.