LW TW Title Developer Label Publisher 1 - 1 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2017 SPORTS INTERACTIVE SEGA SEGA 2 - 2 THE SIMS 4 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS 12 ˄ 3 OVERWATCH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 6 ˄ 4 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 GIANTS SOFTWARE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE 4 ˅ 5 OVERWATCH: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 10 ˄ 6 THE SIMS 4 CITY LIVING THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS 8 ˄ 7 PLANET COASTER FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS SOLD OUT SALES & MARKETING SOLD OUT SALES & MARKETING 9 ˄ 8 X-PLANE 11 LAMINAR RESEARCH AEROSOFT AEROSOFT 5 ˅ 9 THE SIMS 4 BUNDLE PACK 9 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS 13 ˄ 10 GRAND THEFT AUTO V ROCKSTAR NORTH ROCKSTAR TAKE 2

Since it's Labor Day rather than Labour Day, GfK Chart-Track is out with their latest charts of videogame sales in the U.K. Football Manager 2017 remains number one on the PC top 30 chart for the week ending September 2nd. There are a few new entries on the all platforms top 40 chart for the same period, led by Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which debuts at number two. This page has a summary of all the activity, and here's the top 10 from the PC chart: