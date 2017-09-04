 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

U.K. Sales Charts

[Sep 04, 2017, 1:41 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Since it's Labor Day rather than Labour Day, GfK Chart-Track is out with their latest charts of videogame sales in the U.K. Football Manager 2017 remains number one on the PC top 30 chart for the week ending September 2nd. There are a few new entries on the all platforms top 40 chart for the same period, led by Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which debuts at number two. This page has a summary of all the activity, and here's the top 10 from the PC chart:

LW TW Title Developer Label Publisher
1 - 1 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2017 SPORTS INTERACTIVE SEGA SEGA
2 - 2 THE SIMS 4 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
12 ˄ 3 OVERWATCH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
6 ˄ 4 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 GIANTS SOFTWARE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
4 ˅ 5 OVERWATCH: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
10 ˄ 6 THE SIMS 4 CITY LIVING THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
8 ˄ 7 PLANET COASTER FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS SOLD OUT SALES & MARKETING SOLD OUT SALES & MARKETING
9 ˄ 8 X-PLANE 11 LAMINAR RESEARCH AEROSOFT AEROSOFT
5 ˅ 9 THE SIMS 4 BUNDLE PACK 9 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
13 ˄ 10 GRAND THEFT AUTO V ROCKSTAR NORTH ROCKSTAR TAKE 2

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Destiny 2 Microtransactions?
American McGee's Alice 3 Pitch
The Witcher Turning 10
Galactic Civilizations III Builder's Kit and Map Pack Free
Reaching for Petals Released
All Star Fruit Racing Early Access
U.K. Sales Charts
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Labor Day Consolidation
Labor Day Mobilization
Labor Day Metaverse
Labor Day Tech Bits
Labor Day Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Ark Expansion Announced
Windows 10 Game Mode Update Next Month 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.