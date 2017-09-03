 
Ark Expansion Announced

[Sep 03, 2017, 1:10 pm ET] - 7 Comments

A Steam Community Announcement from ARK: Survival Evolved announces plans for a second ARK expansion called ARK: Aberration, saying this is due next month (thanks MP1ST). They offer this trailer with a look, and the add-on already has its own Steam listing. Here's the overview of the announcement:

Launching in October 2017 on Steam, in “ARK: Aberration” Survivors will find themselves waking up on a derelict, malfunctioning ARK with an elaborate underground biome system, where they will face exotic new challenges unlike anything before: extreme radioactive sunlight and environmental hazards, ziplines, wingsuits, climbing gear, cave dwellings, charge-batteries, and far more, along with a stable of extraordinary new creatures await within the mysterious depths. But beware the ‘Nameless’: unrelenting, Element-infused humanoids which have evolved into vicious light-hating monstrosities! You’ll uncover the ultimate secrets of the ARKs, and discover what the future holds in store for those strong and clever enough to survive!

